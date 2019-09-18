BLACKFOOT–September is national child passenger safety week and there is a lot of material available for parents and guardians to ensure their little ones are safe in transit. It is estimated that 59% of car seats and 20% of booster seats are installed or used improperly Car seat safety is a hot button topic with many parents. Some parents say one thing while safety experts say another. This week businesses around Southeast Idaho are helping parents figure out if their child is in the proper seat.
Children under 12 years of age account for 675 deaths in motor vehicle crashes, in the year 2017. An estimated 618,000 children under 14 ride in an automobile without a safety seat or restraint at some time during the year. A properly restrained car seat can reduce the chance of death by 70% in infants under one year and 54% in toddlers aged one to four years. A child in a properly secured booster seat reduces the chance for serious injury by 45% in children aged four to eight years old. Seat belt use reduces the chance for death by up to 50% in older children and adults. Finally, restraining children in rear seats, rather than the front seat, can reduce the risk of death by 75% for children under four, and by 50% for children aged four to eight.
Walmart is having a deal where individuals who bring in old car seats, with a harness (no booster seats) limit 2, a $30 Walmart gift card will be given. They have a connection with a car seat recycler and they will dispose of them properly.
Police departments, and some fire departments, have free car seat inspections to ensure they are properly secured. Pocatello and Idaho Falls have trained professionals who know proper procedures for child passenger safety. Training is held twice a year for the professionals and this certifies them to do safety checks on car seats. After an accident it is even more important to have car seats inspected to insure it is safe for a child to continue to ride in. Call ahead to have an appointment set. They rarely do walk-ins. Idaho actually has over 350 certified child passenger safety technicians who are committed to educating parents and caregivers about the best ways to keep kids safe while traveling in cars, no matter how long or short the trip.
The Pocatello Police Department is having a free car seat check event from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. on Saturday, September 21 in the Union Pacific Parking lot behind the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market. Parents can bring their existing car seats to the event and have them checked by the certified child passenger safety technician, to ensure they are installed properly and that their children are in the right seat. If one cannot make it to the event on September 21, one can call 208-234-6109 Monday through Friday to set up a free appointment.
The Board of County Commissioners in Bingham County recognized that September 15-21 is the National Child Passenger Safety Week in Bingham County. "We call and encourage our citizens to take advantage of car seat safety checks to ensure children are in the appropriate car seat for their age and size, and that the seats are installed correctly."
