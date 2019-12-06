BLACKFOOT– The holiday season is a perfect time to do research into the past history of the region as well as what traditions have lasted throughout the years. Bingham County has numerous religions and ancestral histories that have come together to create a conglomeration of holiday traditions that have endured.
In the Bingham County Newspaper printed on December 23, 1921 there was an article that helped reveal some of the origins of Christmas and some holiday traditions. The traditions have endured throughout the years, even with the contention from different factions, the spirit of the Christmas season continues. Christmas was first celebrated in the year 98, observes a writer, but it wasn't officially adopted as a Christian festival; nor was it until about the fifth century that the day of its celebration became permanently fixed on December 25. Up to this time it had been irregularly observed at various times of the year-in December, in April, and in May, but most frequently in January. In Rome, the Saturnalia, or feast of Saturn, fell about the same time as our Christmas and it marked the greatest festival of the Roman year. The city abandoned itself to gaiety. Universal mirth was the order of the day; friends feasted friends, and foes were reconciled. Work was stopped and no war was ever entered upon at that time. One by one other legends and customs have been disapproved and overthrown, yet none has dared attack the legends and customer sacred to Christmastide. It remains with us and will always remain. Christmas marks the winter solstice. The days begin to lengthen and the sun no longer journeys away from the earth but enters upon its return. It is a promise of renewed light and warmth of the approach of summer and men hailed these signs with every expression of gladness.
When Christianity spread abroad, men adapted the old customs of their ancestors to the new order of things. The word Yuletide gives a picturesque, old-time flavor to the Christmas idea, comes from Yule and old name for Christmas. The term springs from an English word used to designate the two months of December and January, one of which was called the "former Yule" the other the "after Yule." There is a legend which relates that it was custom from years ago for every Saxon household to burn the Yule log on Christmas Eve. This was a great gnarled root or tree trunk, cut the day before Christmas and brought into the hall on Christmas Eve with great ceremony and accompanied by music. Each member of the household would sing a Yule song, standing on the center of the log.
In Germany and other European countries it was believed by the children that Christmas tree glittering with candles and brightness, and the gifts found beneath the tree, were the work of jolly old St. Nicholas, or Santa Claus, as we know him. This kindly saint was no legendary character. He lived about 300 A.D. and was a noted bishop of Asia Minor. He was looked upon as the patron saint of generosity because of his liberality. The idea of St. Nicholas traveling in a sleigh drawn by reindeer originated in the cold northern countries. The reindeer were the swiftest animals known, and they must needs fly like the wind to carry St. Nick the rounds of the world in one night.
Almost as important as the gift giving and gift receiving on Christmas day is the feast of dainties spread on that occasion. But even the Christmas dinner has its origin in the dim distant past. Feasts were always the accompaniment of any festival. In Egypt, at the winter solstice, every family killed and ate a goose as a religious observance. We preserve the custom of eating fowl on Christmas, but the toothsome turkey has more generally supplanted the goose.
These traditions have certainly carried on with many people. Instead of burning a Yule Log, there is now the tradition of having a dessert Yule Log eaten on Christmas Eve and Christmas day. Many traditions of delivering goods to the less fortunate have continued on throughout the years as well. In a "Christmas Carol," one sees this tradition in the life of the characters. There are numerous religions that celebrate a form of holiday during the winter season. It isn't a bad thing if one decides to say Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays, the feelings of good tidings can be shared across all religions and creeds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.