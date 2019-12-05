BLACKFOOT– The Christmas Tree Fantasy opened their doors December 4, in the Needlework building on the fairgrounds. The weather has been making it feel like Christmas around Bingham, but many people say the season hasn't begun until the Christmas Tree Fantasy has started. The building was full of the Christmas spirit and cheer with the beautifully decorated trees. When walking in the door one can see a lot of work and love has gone into decorating the building as well as the trees.
There were over 29 regular sized Christmas trees that bedecked the halls as well as decorated wreaths, windows, and decor to bring in donations for families in need. The giving tree table was full of cards for the 22 families who are in need of gifts. Individuals who decide to support the giving tree, can drop off their donations at the Zion's Bank in Riverside Plaza.
The Christmas Tree Fantasy has been around for over 40 years. This year marks its 41 year in Bingham County. Volunteers have come to help out and many have stayed to help for successive years. There is a wall that has been decorated with historical articles and photos from years past. It is a stop one should look at to see how much it has impacted the community.
Beyond the Christmas Trees, decorations, and the giving tree, there is a boutique area where people can buy gifts for hearth and home, or purchase delicious treats to spread the cheer. If one continues and follows one's nose, the Christmas Tree Fantasy cafè is open for food for patrons. Each day it opens at 10 A.M. and closes around 7 P.M. (except for Thursday when it closes at 5:30 P.M. and Saturday when it closes at 2 P.M.) The menu can be found on their Facebook page. Many of the goodies are homemade. Wednesday's chili was cooked by Sandy Empey, who has been a part of the fantasy for four years! The soup on Wednesday, was donated by Teton House. Thursday's soup is going to be donated by The Homestead and Friday the roast beef will be donated by Quality Meats in Aberdeen. They are also having a fun Santa Breakfast on Saturday at 9 A.M. where children can come and have breakfast with the jolly fellow. Tickets can be purchased at the door and are seven dollars per person. Those who do won't be able to have breakfast with Santa, can enjoy homemade biscuits and gravy.
Marsha Delaney, who was the co-chair this year, and Sandy Empey had numerous things to say about the community and the event. "The entire board worked so hard to pull this off. The fifteen members started planning in the end of July and early August. It is a busy time," says Delaney. "It is so worth it to see the support from the community. Seeing everyone come together," says Empey. "We couldn't do this without the community support and it certainly sets the tone for the season," says Delaney.
The spirit of the season can be felt at the Christmas Tree Fantasy. It will be open from December 4 to 7 and will have entertainment in the evening and something for everyone to enjoy. Doors open at 10 A.M.
