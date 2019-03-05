Approximately two weeks ago, two of the 45-foot Blue Spruce trees that border Bergener Boulevard were vandalized. The damage was found when City Parks & Recreation employees were cleaning in the area around the trees. It appears as though someone utilized a chainsaw to girdle the trunks of both trees. The process of girdling is a method used for killing a tree by interrupting the flow of sap between the roots and the crown of the tree, and our City Forester has determined that the trees will die in approximately six months. These trees, valued at approximately $10,000 each, have been beloved by our residents as both a wonderful entrance to our City from Highway 26 and for those exiting toward the City from I-15, and during the winter holiday season when they are decorated with colored lights. City officials will be replacing the trees as soon as possible, but the replacements will not be as imposing as those that we lost, as we are limited in the size of Blue Spruce that we are able to safely plant. This is currently an active investigation with our Police Department, and anyone with knowledge of who might have been involved with this vandalism of City property is encouraged to come forward by contacting Detective Wesley Wheatley at 208-785-1234.
