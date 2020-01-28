BLACKFOOT– There have been a lot of people who have been freaking out over the prospect of the Coronavirus being spread throughout the United States. It has already made landfall but the prospects of it spreading is likely. The CDC has published some information for preventative measures for the public.
Coronaviruses area family of viruses that are common in many animals. Rarely the virus can infect or spread between people. The virus has thousands of infections in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. There has been a few imported cases within the united states, but no person-to-person spread has been detected at this time. The virus is currently NOT spreading in the United States.
The threat is still serious and has spread person to person in China. For the American public, who are unlikely to be exposed to this virus, the immediate risk is considerably low. The CDC is responding in kind to the cases that have come into the United States. They are assisting the medical departments and health care providers.
The recommendations from the CDC are:
To get the flu vaccine (because it is still respiratory and flu season).
Wash hands often with soap for 20 seconds, or use an alcohol based hand sanitizer.
Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home when sick.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, and throw in the trash.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The main thing is to not get overly anxious about the Coronavirus. The medical professionals are being trained to deal with the issues. It is important, just like during flu season, to take care of oneself and take extra precautions by washing hands and cleaning well used surfaces. Be vigilant and pay attention to what the CDC and medical professionals are saying.
