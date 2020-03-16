The Idaho Community Foundation, United Way of Treasure Valley and Idaho Nonprofit Center have partnered to create the COVID-19 Response Fund for Idaho, a charitable fund that will provide grants to trusted organizations that will provide philanthropic support and services to low-income, vulnerable people and families. To give: www.idahocf.org/covid-19.
The COVID-19 Response Fund for Idaho will provide immediate and long-term grants on a rolling basis to organizations that work with people disproportionately affected by the virus, including those who are enduring economic hardship as a result of lost work and economically vulnerable people affected by closures of services on which they rely.
The grants are meant to fill the gap not covered by efforts being put in place through public institutions, including cities, the state or the federal government.
Donors to the fund will be able to support the entire state or the region of their choice:
East Idaho: Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Butte, Caribou, Clark, Custer, Franklin, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, Oneida, Power and Teton counties
North Idaho: Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Idaho, Kootenai, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce and Shoshone counties
South Central Idaho: Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Elmore, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties
Southwest Idaho: Ada, Adams, Boise, Canyon, Gem, Owyhee, Payette, Valley and Washington counties
Statewide: All Idaho counties
Our organizations have more than 30 years of experience as stewards of the money entrusted to us by donors. We are encouraging Idaho-based businesses, corporations, foundations and individuals to contribute to the fund, knowing that their donations will reach those most in need.
A grantmaking process and selection criteria are being developed and will be announced later, once donations have begun to accumulate in the fund.
