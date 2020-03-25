Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) is asking the community for donations of surgical or N95 masks, medical grade gloves, handsanitizer and disinfectant (spray or wipes) for first responders and health care workers in southeast Idaho. Area responders are having a difficult time obtaining these much needed supplies to protect our community due to the shortage nationwide. Donations can be delivered to all Southeastern Idaho Public Health offices located at the following:
Bannock County
1901 Alvin Ricken Drive, Pocatello
208.234.5875
Bear Lake County
431 Clay Street, Montpelier
208.847.3000
Bingham County
145 W. Idaho, Blackfoot
208.785.2160
Butte County
178 Sunset Drive, Arco
208.527.3463
Caribou County
55 East 1st South, Soda Springs
208.547.4375
Franklin County
42 West 1st South, Preston
208.852.0478
Oneida County
175 South 300 East, Malad
208.766.4764
Power County
590 ½ Gifford, American Falls
208.226.5096
Please call when you arrive; our staff will assist you. If you are unable to deliver these items, please call our hotline number at 208.234.5875 and we can make arrangments to pick-up the supplies. For more information about COVID-19, call our hotline at 208.234.5875 or visit siphidaho.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.