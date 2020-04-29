BLACKFOOT, ID – April 29, 2020 – Bingham Healthcare is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing at all primary care clinics throughout Eastern Idaho. The test is also available at Bingham’s three urgent cares located in Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, and Pocatello.
COVID-19 Antibody Testing Now Available at Bingham Healthcare
