Blackfoot, ID (83221)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. High 24F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 22F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.