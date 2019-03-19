On Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at approximately 3:42 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, injury crash eastbound I84 at milepost 194, west of Burley.
Travis Martin, 54, of Springville, UT, was eastbound on I84 at milepost 194 in a 2017 Volvo semi pulling a single Great Dane trailer. Donald Baker, 50, of Twin Falls, was behind the Volvo in a 2004 Honda Civic. The Volvo was slowing down for traffic due to a separate crash at milepost 195. The Honda struck the Volvo from behind.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. Baker was transported to Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley by ground ambulance. He was then transported by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
The interstate was blocked for approximately an hour before the right lane was reopened. The left lane was blocked for an additional two hours. Both lanes are now open. Idaho Transportation Department and Hazelton Fire Department both assisted at the scene of the crash.
