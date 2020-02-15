Congratulations to Efrain and Bianca Pelayo who have been voted the Cutest Couple in Bingham. Please stop by the Morning News to get your gift (chocolates, free tickets to a date night at the Museum of Idaho and more)!
Help us find the cutest couple in Bingham County!
Vote for your favorite couple below. All of these were nominated by our readers and made it to our final 14 contest for Valentine's Day! Thanks for your help. Voting will end at 3 P.M. on Friday, Feb. 14. Winners will be announced in Saturday's paper.
