BLACKFOOT – The Idaho Dance Arts Alliance will be having a Dance Scholarship Show at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center in Blackfoot on February 26. The money raised will help with scholarships for the CSI Dance Camp. Spectator admission is $5. The Doors will open at 6:30 P.M. and the show will begin at 7:00 P.M. Spectators can enjoy a Dance Show with different styles of dance. Participating Studios are Alliance Academy of Dance from Pocatello, The Dance Factory from Idaho Falls and Pocatello, Diva Dance Company from Blackfoot, Eagle Rock Dance from Idaho Falls and Rigby, Elite Studios from Shelley, ISU Bengal Dancers from Pocatello, Infinity Dance Studio from Idaho Falls and Prodigy Dance Studio from Idaho Falls.
