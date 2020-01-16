featured David Kerns receives Paul Harris Award Jan 16, 2020 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Superintendent David Kerns holding the Paul Harris Fellow Award from the Blackfoot Rotary. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Congratulations to Superintendent David Kerns who received the Paul Harris Fellow Award from the Blackfoot Rotary. This award honors individuals who meet high professional and personal standards set forth by Paul Harris. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Paul Harris Fellow Award David Kerns Individual Award Congratulation Rotary Blackfoot Recommended for you Latest News Roaring 20s Family Night Winter driving conditions Winter weather advisory for East Idaho encourages public to prepare ahead of time for travel David Kerns receives Paul Harris Award Build a city in progress Free tax preparation Taco Time reopening tomorrow! Idaho National Guard training soon in Germany Online Poll Who do you think will play in the Super Bowl? You voted: Tennessee vs. Green Bay Tennessee vs. San Fransisco Kansas City vs. Green Bay Kansas City vs. San Fransisco Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWinter weather advisory for East Idaho encourages public to prepare ahead of time for travelTaco Time reopening tomorrow!What is known so far: Tylee Ryan and JJ VallowBuild a city in progressIdaho National Guard training soon in GermanyFree tax preparationDavid Kerns receives Paul Harris AwardGrandparents offer rewardThe Boys are back in town: Second half rallyGetting down to Business: Second half rally Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
