On Sunday night at approximately 2:30 p.m., a Pocatello police officer was patrolling in the area of South Johnson Street in Pocatello when he observed an individual he believed to have a warrant for his arrest. The officer confirmed that the suspect, Michael Leigh, 34 years old, of Pocatello, had a confirmed outstanding felony warrant for his arrest. When the officer approached Leigh, Leigh fled into a nearby shed. The police officer heard what he believed was a gunshot from inside the shed. When the officer entered the shed, he found Leigh deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Next of kin has been notified.
This incident is currently being investigated by Idaho State Police District 5 Investigations.
