By Emily Thornton
BLACKFOOT– The Cat in the Hat station gave students a chance to color their own hats, as well as building their own towers out of cups, "Your mountain is waiting…today is your day!"
Donald D. Stalker Elementary School had their Dr. Seuss day for the kindergarten and jump start programs in the area. Dr. Seuss' birthday was March 2, and it gave the kindergarten teachers a chance to integrate literacy into a fun day for all the youngest students in the school.
