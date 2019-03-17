On Sunday, March 17, 2019, at approximately 12:54 a.m. Idaho State Police received a call for a wrong way driver traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-84 near milepost 155, the Wendell exit. The vehicle crashed near milepost 147, the Tuttle exit at approximately 1:02 a.m.
An unknown driver and his passenger, who fled the scene on foot, were in a 2008 Saturn Vue traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes on I-84. Demetri Kondratyuk, 22, of Lincoln, NE, was driving a 2004 Audi A4 eastbound on I-84. The vehicles collided head-on near milepost 147, the Tuttle exit.
Kondratyuk and his passenger Bogdan Kondratyuk, 19, of Lincoln, NE, were transported by ground ambulance to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Demetri and Bogdan were wearing seatbelts.
The eastbound lanes where blocked for approximately one and a half hours.
Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by the Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Jerome County Sheriff's Office, Wendell Fire Department, and Gooding County Ambulance.
