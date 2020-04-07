BLACKFOOT– The springtime is usually a time when people are getting out and enjoying the weather. The spring is also a time when the Distinguished Young Women (DYW) have a chance to get out into the community and learn some life skills as well as earn money for scholarships. Even though the event will not be happening on the original date, they are hoping to have them in June. With the virus changing everyone's way of life, the girls are keeping up spirits in their own ways.
Katie Thibeault has been working hard on the DYW and it has been a part of her bucket list, "you can imagine my disappointment after it was postponed." Thibeault has been working on some of the other items on her bucket list with her mom. One of her favorite movie scenes is from the Princess Diaries where Mia and her mother are doing an art project where they filled balloons full of paint and then threw darts, making them explode on the canvas. Thibeault took over 60 balloons full of paint and tacked them to cardboard then threw darts, "Our garage is covered in paint and I've checked something off my bucket list while I wait for DYW."
Hannah Cannon is loving being home with her family but misses her friends and teachers. When she heard it was postponed, "I was disappointed, but grateful. I was disappointed because us girls were just starting to bond and I really enjoyed going to practices, but I am grateful we are being taken care of. They are looking out for us while still giving us the opportunity to still participate." Cannon has been working hard to stay positive during this crisis but what she is realizing is, "we are all battling the same enemy. Since Covid-19 came as big of a problem as it is, our world seems to have temporarily forgotten about the other issues. It has also given us an opportunity to spend more time with our families and take a break from our daily, busy lives. We now have plenty of reflection time to better ourselves and catch up on things we haven't had the time to do otherwise!" During her time at home Cannon is crafting, painting, and playing her instrument (which she usually doesn't have time to do). Cannon is still going to work but enjoys having extra time with her family. Her message for everyone is, "Everything will be ok in the end. There is a reason for everything, we may not know the reasoning, but the trial will pass. Our earth is getting cleaner and we are uniting. Though this pandemic seems to be taking over, there is still good that can be seen."
Hannah Hatch has been working on her schoolwork from home. One of the hardest things she has been facing is not seeing her friends. "When I found out DYW was postponed, I was sad, but also relieved because I wanted us to have enough time to feel ready, and with the quarantine, it would have been hard. However, I am still sad because we have to wait another few months to perform what we have been working so hard on," says Hatch. To stay happy and upbeat at home, Hatch has been listening to happy music and doing things that make her happy, like playing piano and designing. For everyone at home, "nothing can last forever, We can get through this!"
Kenadee Roberts was really upset when she found out the DYW was canceled. "All of us girls were putting in hard work, from morning practices to going around to businesses." Roberts is keeping her positivity by holding to having a positive mindset. This is the method of focusing on the positive side of life and expecting positive results, by making positive thinking a habit. "I know that this will all go away, just give it time! If I could tell one thing to people, is to just stay positive and we will all be ok."
The young women of DYW are keeping a positive attitude during their time at home. There are a lot of frustrations out in the world but having a positive mindset will help everyone get through the crisis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.