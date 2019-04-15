Cast

The cast pose after rehearsal for the performance on April 16.

There are many plays out in the world that provide everyone something they enjoy. On April 16 through the 19 located at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church on 520 N Shilling Avenue, starting at 7:30 p.m. there will be a performance of "The Viking Misadventure." 

