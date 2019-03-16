822C75CD-D6E9-4C83-949A-84F4D67CE50F.jpeg
On Saturday, March 16, 2019, at approximately 6:37 A.M., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle fatality crash, on State Highway 46 at milepost 102, two miles north of Wendell.Daniel Cruz Ortiz, 21, of Wendell, was driving southbound on SH46 in a 2009 Dodge 1500 pick-up. Jessie Otton, 26, of Twin Falls, was driving northbound on SH46 in a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer. Cruz Ortiz fell asleep, crossed the center line and collided head on with the Chevrolet Blazer. Otton succumbed to her injuries on scene. All occupants were wearing a seatbelt.Otton's juvenile passenger was transported by air-ambulance to Saint Luke's Regional Medical Center in Boise. The juvenile passenger was wearing a seatbelt.SH46 was completely blocked for approximately two and a half hours.Idaho State Police was assisted by Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Wendell Fire Department, and the Idaho Transportation Department.

