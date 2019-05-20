On May 19, 2019, at 5:35 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate 15 at mile marker 25, north of Malad. Janice Breitenfeldt, 61, of Whitehall, Montana, was driving northbound on interstate 15 in a 2000 Ford Excursion pulling a 33 foot camp trailer. Breitenfeldt drove off the right shoulder of the roadway where the vehicle rolled and came to a rest on its top. Janice and her passenger, Skye Breitenfeldt, 29, of Whitehall, Montana, were both wearing a seatbelt. Janice and Skye succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified.Idaho State Police was assisted by Bannock County Sheriff's Office, Bannock County Search and Rescue, Pocatello Ambulance, Downey Ambulance, Oneida County Sheriff's Office, Oneida County Ambulance, and Oneida County Rescue 1.
featured
Fatality crash near Malad
Morning News Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
Online Poll
Memorial Day kicks off the camping season, but will you be among those traveling?
Memorial Day poll
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Death investigation
- Kirk Academy to hold dance recital
- Fatality crash near Malad
- Shooting Incident on the West Arco Hwy on 5/11/2019
- Elks Does continue with scholarship tradition
- Rollover in Chubbuck
- Indian Education Committee honors graduating seniors
- Blackfoot explores cell phone bans
- New legislation may stifle small town growth
- Blackfoot tennis celebrates seniors
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.