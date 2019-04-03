To prepare for the Idaho Standard Achievement Test (ISAT), the teachers and students at Fort Hall Elementary arranged an assembly to help motivate and support the kids in levels three through five. The celebration was initiated to help motivate and excite the students about testing, and help make it fun for them. The younger students even made medallions to support the older students to stay calm and help them know that someone is looking out for them during their tests.
