BLACKFOOT– It is that time of year again, when people are checking their mailboxes every day for their W-2 or other tax information. There are some great tax preparation options in the area including H&R Block and other individuals who take time out of their year to help people get the proper tax return. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistant (VITA) is a program that has been helping people who generally make $56,000 or less, persons with disabilities and limited English speakers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns.
They request everyone bring: A copy of last year's tax return, W-2 forms from each employer, unemployment compensation statements, SSA-1099 form if paid by Social Security, all 1099 forms showing interest and/or dividends and documentation showing original purchased or sold assets, 1099-misc showing any miscellaneous,1099-R form if you received a pension or retirement plan distribution, health insurance exemption certificate (if received), dependent care provider information, health coverage statements, proof of account information, proof of identification, social security cards for everyone in the family.
This tax preparation begins on January 28, Monday through Friday, 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. This will be held at the Shoshone Bannock Tribes Tax Department at 14 Mission Rd. Fort Hall, ID 83203. Please call and schedule an appointment at 208-478-3718.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.