The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is starting to get many phone calls into the dispatch center about Governor Little’s order to stay at home. The order from the Governor states that the stay-home order requires citizens to self-isolate at home if you can, not just if you are sick. If you are high-risk, avoid leaving home. People can leave home to obtain or provide essential services as define in the order. Grocery stores, medical facilities, and other essential businesses will remain open as will drive through restaurants and curb side pickup at the restaurants.
Non-essential businesses and services will close their physical locations. This includes bars, nightclubs, gyms, recreational facilities, entertainment venues, convention centers, hair and nail salons, and others not included in the “essential” category as defined in the order.
This order does not close the roads and we at the Sheriff’s Office are all still working to assist anyone with their needs. Please do not call 911 to ask if you can drive somewhere or ask about the order. Please call the non-emergency line at 208-785-1234 or 208-785-4440.
I will post more when I have more information.
Sheriff Craig T. Rowland
