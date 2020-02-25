The Blackfoot Public Library held their first "Gizmos and Gadgets" session today. Even though there were only a few in attendance, they still had some valid questions about how to use their gadgets. These sessions have been created as a way to help members of the community figure out their devices and ask pertinent questions.
The staff also introduced some new applications that the public library is offering. The first application they talked about was Libby. This application is like Kindle (or for the technologically adverse) it is a way to check out books from the library and be able to read them on an electronic device. The staff at the library is more than happy to help anyone sign up for the application and they are adding new books to the site.
The other device they discussed before opening it to questions was a book reader for people who have trouble seeing. It is a digital audiobook player. Someone who has trouble reading or seeing books in general can use the device and have books read to them. They receive cartridges in the mail that they can easily plug into the device and it will read to them. The buttons are bigger and color coded to help in general use.
If one would like to participate in the "Gizmos and Gadgets" session at the Blackfoot Public Library, it will be every Tuesday from 2:00 to 3:00 P.M. Refreshments will be served. If anyone has questions call 208-785-8628.
