BLACKFOOT – On Wednesday, Sydney Edens, with Gordmans announced that the store will be postponing the grand opening of the Blackfoot store that was slated for March 31.
“The safety and health of the community, in addition to our guests and associates, are Gordmans’ top priority,” Edens wrote. “Out of an abundance of precaution and to do our part in preventing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the previously announced Gordmans Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony on Tuesday, March 31 has been postponed. We will provide you with an update as our plans progress. Thank you for your understanding and support.”
Mayor Carroll has responded to this postponement: “ I know that in this particular time there are many stores and restaurants suffering from lack of business. It must be even harder for a new store to make a decision not to open, but I see your decision as being the right thing to do as an excellent corporate citizen looking out for the health of the Blackfoot community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.