Retailer to Provide Donations to Two Idaho Schools
HOUSTON (March 11, 2020) – Gordmans is where big brands meet everyday low prices, with new fabulous finds every week. The apparel and home décor retailer invites area communities to its Grand Opening BrandBash Celebrations on March 31 at 9 a.m. The festivities kick off with ribbon cuttings at its two new Idaho stores, and follow with a $1,000 donation presented to a local school in each new store location. (See below for list of cities where stores will open, in addition to the schools that will be recognized.)
Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores that is delivering a whole new shopping experience, with everyone’s favorite brands at prices way lower than department stores. To further create convenience and a little something extra, customers can ship their Amazon orders to the in-store Amazon Counter for fast, flexible and secure package pick-up.
“At Gordmans, we’ve put the fun back into shopping by creating an exciting store with terrific deals, fun finds and popular brands at every turn. This means exceptional values on merchandise for all ages and on-trend décor for the home. New shipments arrive weekly, creating the thrill of a great find. In fact, the finds are so good, our guests often share them on social media,” said Michael Glazer, President and CEO of Stage Stores.
“At our Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations, we’re inviting area communities to join city representatives at the ribbon cuttings where we will recognize and support local schools,” said Glazer. “We are proud to be part of the Idaho communities, helping to sustain jobs, quality of life and economic growth. Just as exciting is our strategy in bringing the Gordmans shopping experience to almost all of our department store locations across the country during 2020 and positively impacting even more cities.”
As part of the festivities, Gordmans will be offering giveaways and other fun surprises.
Free Gifts: The first 100 guests in line at the Grand Opening Brand Bash Celebrations will receive a Gordmans insulated tote bag and have an opportunity to win a $50 gift card or a $5 shopping card.
Unrivaled Rewards: Guests who enroll in the Style Circle Rewards program will enjoy incredible payback rewards, a birthday gift and more. It’s like getting rewarded for saving money! Bealls department store guests also can keep earning and redeeming Style Circle Rewards—they won’t lose any previously earned points or rewards.
Gordmans Credit Card Savings:Guests who apply and are approved for a Gordmans credit card will receive 20% off their first day’s purchases. Also, guests will be able to utilize their current Bealls credit card at Gordmans.
Below are the two Idaho Gordmans Grand Openings set for March 31, 2020 at 9 a.m. At each store Grand Opening, a $1,000 check will be donated to a local school. Store locations and schools are listed below:
Blackfoot Gordmans: 1350 Parkway Drive, Suite 29 in Riverside Plaza
Blackfoot High School
Burley Gordmans: 717 North Overland Avenue
Cassia County School District
About Gordmans and Stage
Off-price retailer Gordmans has brands you expect at prices you don’t. New fabulous finds arrive each week, including everyone’s favorite brands priced way lower than department stores. Merchandise selection includes apparel and footwear for the family, home décor, accent furniture, wall décor, bedding & bath, kitchen gadgets, fashion jewelry, designer fragrances, toys and pet accessories. There’s also the added convenience of an Amazon Counter inside its stores.
Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores. Through its Community Counts programs, Stage and Gordmans give back by supporting local and national causes. In 2020, Stage (NYSE:SSI) is converting many of its department stores (BEALLS, GOODY’S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES and STAGE) to Gordmans. For more information, visit gordmans.com and stage.com. Connect with Gordmans on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
