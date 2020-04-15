BOISE – Governor Brad Little announced today that he is extending the statewide stay-home order to April 30, with exceptions for operations of formerly “non-essential” businesses, facilities, and services and new restrictions related to nonresident travel into the state.
“Idaho will be better positioned for a strong economic comeback because we are making difficult changes in how we live and work in the short-term,” Governor Little said. “The statewide stay-home order is working to flatten the curve and slow the spread of coronavirus in Idaho, but the science tells us if you don’t time these measures right then we could worsen the outcome for citizens’ health and the economy weeks or months down the road.”
Idahoans should continue to practice all the behaviors they have been doing since March 25, when Governor Little issued the 21-day order.
However, formerly “non-essential” facilities and services under the order may offer curbside and delivery services between now and April 30.
In addition, Governor Little’s amended order issued today requires out-of-state travelers to self-quarantine in Idaho for 14 days after entering. Those performing essential services or those who live in one state and work or gain essential services in another state are excluded.
Governor Little also said “non-essential” businesses should prepare to reopen after April 30 as long as they prepare operational plans over the next two weeks to maintain social distancing for staff and patrons; provide adequate sanitation and protective coverings for employees, vendors, and patrons; offer curbside and pickup delivery; limit number of people in business at a time; and direct flow of people in the operation.
This excludes some “non-essential” businesses where people simply cannot safely social distance, such as nightclubs, bars, and restaurants for dine-in; indoor gyms and recreational facilities; hair and nail salons; convention and entertainment centers; and public events and gatherings.
He noted that may not occur if there is an upward trend of severe COVID-19 cases in Idaho between now and April 30.
“Rebounding to an economic recovery will require consumer confidence. Without therapeutics to treat symptoms of coronavirus, without a vaccine, and without herd immunity, consumers want to know businesses will adhere to strict practices to assure their health and safety. We can expect to go through phases of loosening and tightening of these measures until we do. In the meantime, I will continue to push for expanded access to testing,” Governor Little added.
Governor Little will evaluate the order again closer to the end of the month.
“I want to thank the people of Idaho for doing an incredible job protecting their neighbors and themselves by following the statewide stay-home order. We are truly a state made up of people who care for each other,” Governor Little said.
The amended order and other updated informational materials will be available at https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ after 1:30 p.m. MST today.
