BLACKFOOT– Governor Brad Little held a statewide AARP telephone town hall to help spread information and answer questions. The current state of affairs in Idaho is ever changing and Idaho's government is providing a forum in which people understand what is going on. They encourage participation by anyone and everyone.
When the first cases hit Idaho there was a website set up to give the public daily updates of cases, testing, and other prevalent information. This website also provides frequently asked questions and the resources and guidance about the stay at home order. During the town hall they also reveal that they have set up a hotline to help answer questions; 1-888-330-3010.
Governor Little spoke to the public about how the developments in Idaho have not been taken lightly. They are constantly on calls with the CDC and the Whitehouse to be on top of the continuing changes of the virus. "Stay Home, Stay Healthy, and Stay Connected," was something Brad Little continued to impress upon people. There are a lot of people who are staying at home and are missing out on their regular connection with other people. Living in a world of electronics, many people are going to be utilizing these resources more in the coming days. Idaho State University is already having Zoom classes for their students. The elementary and secondary schools are still figuring out how they are going to be teaching their students, if the schools are closed for any longer than have already been planned. President Trump has extended the order until April 30.
The Secretary of State has determined that they are maintaining the May 19 election. The 44 counties are working on getting mail in ballots available to the public. They have put all of the information online at idahovotes.gov, which will give the public a chance to do: voter registration, registration status, absentee ballot status, and vote early idaho (which is where everyone will get their mail in ballots). They decided to keep the date for voting, even with coronavirus concerns. The physical gathering of individuals is of concern, as well as the results. However, the state governments believe that even with the one to two week delay when the results will be available, the government should still be running as close to normal as possible. They are also sending out absentee ballot requests to every registered voter in Idaho. If one is not sure whether or not one is registered, check out the Idaho Votes website.
The Idaho Department of Labor was on the town hall call as well. The upswing in phone calls to the department of labor has created some frustrations with many people who are out of work. They are trying to answer the questions as quickly as possible. They asked that people go to the website labor.idaho.gov/dnn/unemployment-benefits, and look through the frequently asked questions and even submit ones claim. There are some new programs that are in the works for individuals who have exhausted other methods of unemployment. These programs are not available right now but they are hoping by working through the government, it will be rolled out soon. They recommend checking in with the website to be up to date on information.
The final questions were taken up by the public. Many people were worried about the rates in Idaho and the coverage of facilities. The long term care facilities and nursing homes have been taken up by a "strike" team with the Department of Health and Welfare. They are focused on protecting the elderly and health compromised. Most, if not all, of the long term care facilities have closed off personal visiting to those in their care. Some facilities are providing video conferencing or phone capabilities to their patients as a way to help them cope with the lack of visitors. Governor Little encouraged everyone to utilize the electronic connections available and keep up to date with their neighbors and friends.
Within the next week, to week and a half, there should be viable evidence whether the social distancing and stay at home order has been effective. The point of having the stay at home order is to flatten the curve. Flattening the curve is a term that is used to discuss the impact of an outbreak can have on a health care system. Many of the cases have skyrocketed, mainly due to testing being done quicker and more tests being performed, but everyone is keeping an eye on the health care system. To flatten the curve, and stay at home, it will help control the spread of the coronavirus, as well as keeping healthcare worker safe and healthy. Little recommends, "Stay connected and support your neighbors," and by doing so one can hope to keep up with social and emotional needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.