Idaho entrepreneurs who haven’t already received PPP money are eligible
BOISE, Idaho, April 30, 2020—Gov. Brad Little’s announcement today that the state will make $300 million in grant money available to small businesses that haven’t already received federal Paycheck Protection Program money was heartily applauded by the state’s largest small-business association.
“The governor’s initiative will come as great news for those Idaho small-business owners stuck in limbo wondering if the Small Business Administration will ever get around to getting them their Paycheck Protection Program loans,” said Suzanne Budge, Idaho state director for NFIB. “Salaries need to be paid, rents need to be made, bills are due now. The fact that the new grant program will be administered by our own State Tax Commission, not distantly in Washington, D.C., is another sigh of relief.”
From the governor’s news release:
“No other state in the country is putting up a larger amount from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to help small businesses with cash support,’ Governor Little said. ‘Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. My Economic Rebound Advisory Committee, which I created last week, recommended this step to ensure a path back to prosperity and restore the trajectory we had 70 days ago. The Idaho State Tax Commission will facilitate the applications. To apply, small businesses must create a Taxpayer Access Point (TAP) account through the Tax Commission if they do not already have one. Small businesses are encouraged to create a TAP account as soon as possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.