Boise, ID – Today, at 1:30, the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee will hold an introductory hearing on legislation, sponsored by Representative Doug Ricks (R-Rexburg), that would provide state compensation for the wrongfully convicted in Idaho. The hearing will be held in Room EW-42.
Last July, Christopher Tapp was exonerated of murder after spending nearly 20 years wrongfully imprisoned. Tapp was exonerated based on new DNA evidence that identified the real perpetrator many years after Tapp was coerced into falsely confessing to the crime. He was convicted despite no physical evidence connecting him to the crime.
Tapp has finally regained his freedom, but now he faces the difficulty of life after exoneration in Idaho — one of only 15 states in the country that offers no compensation to the wrongfully convicted once they have been released.
For Idaho exonerees like Tapp, who are left without support for fundamentals like housing, transportation, health services or insurance, and with a criminal record that is rarely cleared despite innocence, the punishment lingers long after innocence has been proven and they’ve been released from prison. Compensation will help exonerees get back on their feet and live the life they lost to a wrongful conviction.
Hearing Details
When: Wed. January 29, 2020 at 1:30
Where: Room EW-42, Idaho State House
Who: Representative Ricks
What: The House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee to hear introductory legislation that would provide state compensation for wrongfully convicted exonerees
