Blackfoot, ID (83221)

Today

Light snow during the morning will give way to snow showers during the afternoon. High 36F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 28F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.