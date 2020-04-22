Fort Hall, Idaho- The FBI has officially confirmed that Austin Pevo's remains have been identified. He was reported missing by his mother in February of 2018 to the Pocatello Police Department (because he resided in Pocatello). Since 2018, Pevo's missing person's case was investigated by Pocatello Police, Fort Hall Police Department and the FBI.
In September 2019, new information was provided to the Fort Hall Police and FBI Special Agents that led to a location on the Fort Hall Reservation where human remains were found. After further forensic investigation by the FBI, it was confirmed to be the remains of Austin Pevo.
The family have been notified. No further information have been released to the Tribes on funeral arrangements.
