It’s that time of year again, and the critters at the Snake River Animal Shelter are hoping you’ll think of them during Idaho Gives 2020! Idaho Gives is a statewide, 24-hour giving day…usually. This year, Idaho Gives has been extended to a full 2 weeks! The fundraising will be taking place from April 23rd thru May 7th, and it’s all online! Every year people across our state come together for Idaho nonprofits, and your support is needed now more than ever. This is a great time to celebrate the awesome work that the Snake River Animal Shelter and our nonprofit friends are able to do because of your generous support!
Individuals can donate through IdahoGives.org or at www.idahogives.org/organizations/snake-river-animal-shelter!
Proceeds from this year’s Idaho Gives campaign will go toward the medical needs of the animals at the shelter. A $1,000 matching grant to support cats has already been placed as a challenge. Let’s try to make this year the best Idaho Gives campaign EVER for the homeless pets in our area!
