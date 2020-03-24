BOISE (March 23, 2020)— A group of Idaho citizens who formed a Facebook group called Idaho Covid 19 Mutual Aid recently released an app to help citizens navigate available supplies, symptoms and closures and re-openings.
“We had 18,000 people join our main group in 10 days, and 27 plus local community groups that were spun off. Our moderators were being inundated with posts from people asking which stores had toilet paper, infant formula, flour, or folks announcing which stores they were shopping at that had just received shipments of scarce commodities,” said Idaho Covid 19 Mutual Aid Group founder Sally Boynton Brown. “We needed a better way to get this information out to people.”
“With the help of the national tech organization Democracy Labs, we were able to quickly design an app that allows citizens to report what they are seeing in their communities,” Boynton Brown said. “We included the three things we are seeing the most posts about in our FB group: supplies, symptoms of sickness, and closures of facilities in the community.”
The app allows people to report their observations and view on a map what citizens have reported in a confidential, easy-to-use format.
Boynton Brown said the success of the program will rely on consistent and accurate use from the public. The webapp has currently been beta-tested by the members of our 28 Idaho Mutual Aid groups.
“We have a group of volunteer data specialists standing by to confirm the data reported on the back end so that anything that is released to the public is consistent and timely,” she said. “We are grateful to Democracy Labs for working so quickly with us on this and thrilled to have this tool to help so many people in need at this time.”
"Democracy Labs (www.thedemlabs.org) is a non-profit hub for ongoing technology and creative innovation that serves progressive causes and positive social change,” said Deepak Puri, the Co-founder of DemLabs. "We are thrilled to work with Sally Boynton Brown in offering this crowdsourcing solution to help communities get the supplies and information they need during the Coronavirus crisis."
You can learn more about how the app works here and citizens who would like to participate in this program can find the map and associated form at https://bit.ly/2QwY972
Please contact founder Sally Boynton Brown with questions at sally@campaigngreenhouse.com or (208) 440-2374 .
