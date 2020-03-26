Boise, Idaho – March 25, 2020
The Idaho State Liquor Division (ISLD) liquor stores remain open throughout Idaho. Normal hours of operation are in effect.
Some stores have or may be closed due to staffing shortages caused by child care issues, concern about elderly family members at home, or illness affecting Division employees. No stores have had instances of COVID-19.
The Division distribution center remains open to restock retail stores as well as serving as a staging area for receiving and shipping emergency supplies.
Store locations and hours can be found at www.mixblendenjoy.com.
