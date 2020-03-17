POCATELLO–– Using updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and public health officials, Idaho State University is canceling or postponing all events, including commencement and graduation-related activities, at all of campus locations, through May 15.
This announcement includes both on-campus and off-campus University-sponsored events and gatherings of more than 10 people in Pocatello, Meridian, Idaho Falls and Twin Falls. Outside events and gatherings utilizing ISU’s campus event venues have also been canceled.
The University told graduates in an email Monday afternoon that it made the difficult decision to not hold in-person commencement and graduation-related activities as previously planned. The University’s event team is quickly working on a plan to celebrate graduates without holding an in-person commencement ceremony on May 9. Details about the alternate celebration will be shared in the near future.
###
Idaho State University, a Carnegie-classified doctoral high research activity university and teaching institution founded in 1901, attracts students from around the world to its Idaho campuses. At the main campus in Pocatello, and at locations in Meridian, Idaho Falls and Twin Falls, ISU has nine Colleges, a Graduate School and a Division of Health Sciences that together offer more than 250 certificate and degree programs. More than 12,000 students attend ISU. Idaho State University is the state's designated lead institution in health professions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.