On Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 8:18 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash eastbound on US20 at mile marker 379.8, south of Island Park. Gabriel A. Peak, 25, of Phoenix, AZ, was driving westbound on US20 in a 2011 Dodge Ram. Bryan L. Winmill, 54, of Blackfoot, was driving eastbound on US20 in a 2018 Peterbuilt semi-truck hauling a trailer. Peak crossed the center line and struck the semi-truck. Peak was transported by ground ambulance to Madison Memorial hospital. Both drivers, as well as, Peak's child passenger were all wearing seatbelts. Both lanes of US20 were blocked for approximately one hour until traffic control was set in place. All lanes have been reopened.
Latest News
- Injury crash involving man from Blackfoot
- Avalanche fatality
- Governor Little town hall
- Stress reduction for adults
- ITD responds to 6.5 magnitude earthquake
- Virus impact on workers
- PUBLIC WARNED OF POSSIBLE COVID-19 EXPOSURE AT POCATELLO RESTAURANT/BAR
- Community COVID-19 Transmission Identified in Bingham County
Online Poll
What food is the best type of take out?
When dining in, what is your food of choice?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- PUBLIC WARNED OF POSSIBLE COVID-19 EXPOSURE AT POCATELLO RESTAURANT/BAR
- Community COVID-19 Transmission Identified in Bingham County
- Virus impact on workers
- Southeastern Idaho Public Health Announces Two Additional Cases of COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho
- Blackfoot Library a boon to the public
- Governor Little town hall
- Stress reduction for adults
- Avalanche fatality
- ITD responds to 6.5 magnitude earthquake
- Southeastern Idaho Public Health Announces One Additional case of COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.