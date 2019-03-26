On Tuesday March 26, 2019 at approximately 7:00 P.M., The Idaho State Police responded to an injury crash northbound on US91 at milepost 84, just north of Chubbuck.Andrea Barlow, 68, of Pocatello, was driving a 2003 Honda Civic. Julia Cruz, 85, of Heyburn was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla. Barlow was yielding to oncoming traffic before making a left turn when Cruz struck Barlow from behind.Barlow and Cruz were transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello by ground ambulance. The southbound lane was blocked for approximately one hour while crews worked to clear the scene. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
