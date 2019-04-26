On Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 7:40 p.m. Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash on Rio Vista Rd and Lacey Road in Bannock County, northwest of Chubbuck. Jole Wright, 27, of American Falls was driving a 2005 Ford F250 pickup truck pulling a trailer westbound on Lacey Road when he failed to stop at the intersection. Sadie Nugent, 20, of Aberdeen, was driving a 2012 Volkswagen Beetle southbound on Rio Vista Road and was struck by Wright. Both vehicles left the road and Nugent was ejected from the Volkswagen.
Nugent was transported by ground to Portneuf Medical Center. It is unknown if she was wearing a seatbelt. Wright was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
Idaho State Police was assisted by Bannock County Sheriffs Office, Chubbuck Police Department and Bannock County Search and Rescue.
