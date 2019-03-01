On Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 6:43 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash on Yellowstone Avenue south of Alameda Road, in Pocatello.
Emily A. Faulkner, 27, of Richmond, UT, was stopped at the stoplight northbound on Yellowstone Avenue in a 2017 Mazda MZ3. Pocatello Police Officer Joel D. Greenway, 32, of Rigby, was following too close in his patrol car. Greenway hit Faulkner's vehicle from the rear causing a chain reaction with two other vehicles which were also stopped at the light. Those other vehicles and drivers are:
Sharon E. Obrien, 63, and her passenger, Stephen C. Obrien, 66, both of Blackfoot, driving a 2016 Subaru Forester
Gabrielle S. Tragis, 24, of Pocatello, driving a 2009 Ford Fusion
Faulkner was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center. All drivers and passengers were wearing seatbelts.
The northbound lanes on Yellowstone Avenue were blocked for approximately one hour.
