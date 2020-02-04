Do you know a high-achieving Native American, Alaska Native, or Native Hawaiian high school student interested in government and federal-tribal relations? Encourage them to apply to the INSPIRE Pre-College Program!
APPLY: https://bit.ly/36BbuQW
DEADLINE: MARCH 1
The INSPIRE Pre-College Program offers full scholarships for Native American, Alaska Native, or Native Hawaiian high school students (including 2020 anticipated graduates) to study federal-tribal policy during a 3-week summer program at The George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
For more information about the Summer 2020 INSPIRE Pre-College Program, visit https://inspire.naplp.gwu.edu/
Native Youth from all tribes and from every part of the United States are welcome to apply! Applications and all supporting materials are due by March 1, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.