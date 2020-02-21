Local organization—Citizens for Decency—has strong evidence that pornography is becoming the new tobacco of our society, and they are on a mission to empower others to take a stand against pornography. To shed light on this important issue, they will be holding a Unite to Fight conference about the dangers of pornography this weekend:
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Blackfoot Performing Arts Center
870 S. Fisher St., Blackfoot, ID 83221
1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (and a concert will be held at 7 p.m.)
Both the conference and concert are FREE.
Among those speaking at this upcoming conference is Bingham Healthcare’s very own Dr. Travis Adams, licensed and board-certified clinical psychologist. Dr. Adams will be speaking via video presentation about the impact of pornography on families along with providing practical advice and helpful recommendations to follow in seeking help.
Dr. Adams earned his Bachelor of Science in Psychology and Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy from Brigham Young University. He was awarded a Doctor of Philosophy in Counseling Psychology from Indiana State University and completed his clinical residency at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Medical Center. Dr. Adams also completed a pediatric psychology fellowship at the Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School.
Following the Unite to Fight conference, Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four will be performing live. Tickets for the concert are FREE.
For more information about the conference, please visit https://www.citizensfordecency.org.
About Citizens for Decency
Citizens for Decency is an organization that is fighting the destruction that is brought through pornography. The goal of the organization is to promote decency by taking a stand against pornography. More specifically, the objectives are to educate, protect, and advocate on pornography issues. The organization was created to provide education and protection to individuals who have never experienced the harmful effects of pornography through conferences, seminars, and advertising methods. Its goal is to also provide resources to those who have been affected by pornography, such as an extensive website, reading materials, and contact information for local counseling services.
For more information, visit https://www.citizensfordecency.org.
About Bingham Healthcare
Bingham Healthcare is a non-profit health system located in East Idaho. As the largest network of doctors, surgeons and specialists in the region, our services include a growing number of hospitals, surgery centers, and physician offices in Idaho Falls, Ammon, Shelley, Blackfoot, Chubbuck, and Pocatello, Idaho.
For more information, visit www.binghamhealthcare.org or call (208) 785-4100.
