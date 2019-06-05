Blackfoot, ID (83221)

Today

Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.