BLACKFOOT – On Saturday, April 20 at 10 a.m. kids ranging from itty bitty crawling around to those old enough to stay up till to midnight on New Years' Eve, will be gathering at Jensen Grove.
The annual Easter Egg Hunt is put on by the Blackfoot Chamber of Commerce, and hosts over 10,000 fun-filled eggs for the children to track down, and pop open!
The hunt gathers at the shelter located on the West end of the park, near the playground equipment, and is open for children ages 0-12.
Come prepared for any weather as it will take place come rain or shine.
The Blackfoot Easter Egg Hunt hosts a few different age groups so that the littlest hunters aren't stuck competing against the older children.
