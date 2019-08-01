BLACKFOOT– Nic Transtrum opened the Blackhawk BBQ Pit food truck two weeks ago and has already had some great business. The family owned business blends a mix of southern flavors with personal creativity. The repeat business, even in the same day, shows Transtrum is doing something right.
Transtrum grew up in Blackfoot Idaho and went into the military. He was a Blackhawk pilot and flew for about ten years before being injured in Iraq. After medical retirement Transtrum moved back to Blackfoot and is raising his six daughters. He blends two of his favorite things with the message 'Live Free and Eat BBQ'. This statement adorns the side of his food truck.
The specially made food truck was designed in Georgia. The custom built smoker can hold up to 48 large pork shoulders. The smell of pork cooking definitely draws in the crowds. One customer stopped by just to say, "I am back, its dang good!"
"I enjoy this. I love living my freedom and sharing barbecue with my family. Seeing over there, and coming back here. I'm grateful for my freedom" Transtrum states. He is planning on keeping his food truck in the general valley area. "We do catering events as well." Tuesday evening he was in Pocatello at Jim Dandy Brewing. There were plenty of people in line but the response has been ultimately positive.
One unique item they offer is Hog on a Log. Think kabob but with huge chunks of lean pork. It is then dipped in sauce and rolled up to go. Their pulled pork sandwiches are also unique. Instead of having one type of pulled pork sandwich they have several to cater to the different tastes of the country. Each of the sauces and rubs are homemade and to have meat smoking right there on the food truck, the entire experience is a delicious treat.
They will still be in Blackfoot on August 1 from 11 A.M. to 7 P.M. and will be having Baby Back Ribs on special. Stop by and check out this unique food truck. They have a weekly schedule posted on their Facebook page and plan on staying in the general area.
