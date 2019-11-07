On Wednesday November 6th at approximately 6:45 am, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 3200 E. block of E. Lincoln Rd to a report of a Robbery. Deputies arrived and made contact with the resident who told them upon answering a knock at the front door at approximately 6:20 am two males forced their way inside. The resident advised one of the male suspects brandished a handgun and held them in the front room while the other took valuables from other parts of the house. After a few minutes the suspects left in a vehicle east bound on Lincoln Rd.
The suspects were described as being slender, approximately 6’ tall, wearing masks, gloves, and hooded sweatshirts. One of the suspect’s sweatshirts had a white marking or design on the front.
The suspect vehicle was described as white or light color 4 door sedan last seen east bound on Lincoln Rd. toward Ammon Rd. Deputies obtained a picture of what is believed to be the suspect vehicle from a nearby business matching the description given by the victim.
The Sheriff’s Office is working on leads and information from the initial call but is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Deputies through dispatch at 208-529-1200 or anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 208-522-1983, online at www.ifcrime.org<http://www.ifcrime.org>, or Facebook by searching Crimestoppers Idaho Falls Bonneville County (https://www.facebook.com/Crime-Stoppers-Idaho-Falls-Bonneville-County-1446022955658272/). Crimestoppers has offered a reward of $500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in this crime.
