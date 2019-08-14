Blackfoot, ID (83221)

Today

Sunshine in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds during the afternoon. High 89F. WSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 48F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph, becoming N and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.