BLACKFOOT – Local youth and adult leaders of the Blackfoot South Stake left earlier in the week to head out on a four-day trek across the plains near Evanston, Wyoming. The children range between ages 12 and 17 to make the four-day, 25-mile journey in the same fashion that pioneers did in the 1840s.
The group has been through all the preparations, from acquiring the proper equipment and attire, to learning the meaning of this spiritual trek; now, as it becomes closer to the finish, participants will load back onto buses and return Saturday evening.
Dan Cravens' son, Dan Jr. will be one of those returning from the trek, and Dan Sr. feels as though the journey will be nothing but fond memories for his son. "It's really a good opportunity for our youth," Cravens stated. He continued with explaining that the trek allows the younger generation to learn about themselves spiritually and provides them with a sense of connection to their ancestors who made the expedition from Nauvoo so the Salt Lake City area. Cravens explained that each of those making the trip were asked to carry with them a name of an ancestor who came out west during those times.
Treks are proper reenactments of the journey made by pioneers who helped settle the area. Those who participate wear clothing from that era, push hand carts across different types of terrain across 25 miles, sleep out under the stars, and cook over the fire."It provides them with a chance to relive their [the pioneers] experience," Cravens affirmed. Treks provide the youth an opportunity to step away from everyday distractions such as; cell phones, social media, television, video games, and other technological items that are deemed as necessary in today's society. It is not uncommon for those who participate to feel closer to God and provides them with a sense of inclusion. Treks are not just for those who are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and many of those making the journey invited friends who are not part of the church to participate.
Parents help with the preparations, including making sure that the children have the proper footwear to prevent blisters, take every effort to ensure that all safety concerns are met, and chaperone the event.
It is not uncommon for the youth to travel on these treks without their own parents, but rather they are under the stewardship of a hosting family, who acts a surrogate for those who's parents did not make the trip. South Stake President Chris Cannon is fulfilling one of these roles on the trek, and has been an integral part of the planning process. Others who have been involved include Steve McClellan as well as his wife.
Treks take place annually, across multiple locations, but each stake generally only has one group every five years, which allows the opportunity to every child to attend at some point in their youth. Other locations are used depending on geographic region such as the trek across central Utah, or even as far away as the trek in Argentina. The area is chosen by the stake or ward leader, whom then makes contact with the desired location to make the arrangements.
The handcart trek guidelines book is available online for those interested, including patterns of how to make era appropriate attire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.