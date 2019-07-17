BLACKFOOT – Each year, the Blackfoot Water Department releases their annual Water Quality Report, which outlines the previous year's water quality as well as any issues or changes therein. Contrary to a report released by the Idaho Conservation League, depicting a large problem of pollution entering the Eastern Snake River Aquifer (ESRA), continuous water sampling by the department shows no major changes in the water here.
When it comes to fresh drinking water supplied through wells, many different substances are measured and recorded to prevent any form of foreign bodies being consumed by the end user. Some of the most common substances measured and recorded are: Combined radium, Combined uranium, nitrate, copper, and lead. Each substance has a set amount that is considered safe and are measured in parts-per-million (ppm), parts-per-billion (ppb), and picocuries-per-liter (pCi/L).
The report from ICL suggests that the ESRA is contaminated with high volumes of nitrates and phosphorous from supposed runoff from farm land. Nitrate and phosphorous are used in fertilizers, septic tanks, and dairy farms. These contaminates precipitate through the ground and into the aquifer. The geology of the ground along the ESRA that creates the perfect filtration system for fresh water, also has a tragic flaw: the same basaltic formulation of the ground also allow these contaminates to pass through and into the aquifer.
To avoid misinformation, there are areas that have been identified by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to have substantial concerns regarding nitrates. The majority of the area in question falls near Twin Falls County, and other parts of Magic Valley. Statistics in the report demonstrate the reasons for concerns, outlining the problematic growth of nitrates, especially in the Marsh Creek nitrate priority area.
The phosphorous issues have quite a different affect. When it enters fresh water systems like the Snake River, it bolsters growth of aquatic plant life, but at the expense of oxygen in the water. When the water loses its oxygen percentages, fish die. Measurements are taken at each of the Idaho Fish and Game hatcheries, and have continually increased at all four hatcheries fed by the Snake River since 2011. DEQ has since placed a new target level of 0.075 milligrams-per-liter, but has fell short the entire time. Currently, there are no direct quality standards for phosphorous in groundwater, because there is no link to human health effects from drinking it. However, continuous phosphorous contamination can bolster the growth of toxic algae, "which poses a serious human health risk," according to the ICL.
There are public health risks to contaminated water, such as methemoglobin in children under six months of age. Methemoglobin prevents proper transportation of oxygen through the bloodstream and can cause issues leading to death. There are debates that long-term exposure to nitrates can cause different cancers such as ovarian and bladder cancer, and non-Hodgkins lymphoma, although, "the EPA does not include a carcinogenicity evaluation for nitrate," according to the ICL.
The constant contamination of phosphorous in the Snake River, especially in slow moving waters have closed swimming areas and pose serious health risks to humans, animals, livestock, and pets through toxic algae blooms.
In Blackfoot, the numbers have continued to stay relatively low, with reports in 2016 showing 1.22 to 2.98 ppm; the 2017 report shows nitrate levels ranging from 1.24 to 3.19 ppm; and the 2018 report shows nitrate levels at 1.11 to 3.14 ppm. The numbers have remained in the safe ranges, and no violations have been reported by DEQ.
Although there is reason to be alarmed, local sampling of drinking water continues to provide clear details surrounding drinking water safety in the area.
