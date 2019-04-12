BLACKFOOT – Friday evening the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC) hosted the 11th annual Distinguished Dudes. The young gentlemen were allowed to show off their skills during the talent portion, as well as doing impromptu questions.
Competing for the title of Distinguished Dude were 16 young men, strutting their stuff for all to see in efforts to generate funds for Distinguished Young Women.
Each of the contestants performed a talent, with some partnering up to make the crowd go wild. Austin Despain sang in the shower while Brock Armstrong played the piano. Blaize Williams then came out and did a twist on a rap, where it felt more like skilled poetry, followed shortly after with Drake Collier showing the crowd a good time while demonstrating fantastic drum skills. Jake Cummings took a different approach and pulled a member of the audience up on stage and then proceeded to paint a portrait of her. Jaxson Austin came out singing Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" causing those in attendance to hoot and holler. Casey Ullery and Thoams Wheelwright paired up and did ia unique lip-sync battle of sorts, with one lip-synching "Shout" and the other, a mixture of Michael Jackson lyrics.
After the first eight performed their talents, the show switched gears, preparing for the second eight to take the stage and strut their stuff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.